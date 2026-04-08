Full text:

The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.” It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

[End]

Make of it what you will.

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Some thoughts:

If the point about “regime change” includes elimination of any civil governance influence by the radical mullahs, then it is meaningful. If that is not included, then it means nothing, really.

The statement that “Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to” also means very little unless we see details. Even Iran’s 10-point plan included a handful of demands the U.S. could and would concede.

Ditto this point: “We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran.” Again, meaningless without more detail since the U.S. has been “talking with Iran” about tariff and sanctions relief for years.

The part about the U.S. and Iran working together to dig up and dispose of all “nuclear dust” is interesting, and it will be fun to see exactly how that process is going to work.

Anyway, it’s a start, but we need more details to make any real judgments.

That is all.