There’s been also sorts of stupid analysis and rank propaganda spouted across both social media and the TV screnes of CNN and MSNOW over the past few weeks claiming Iran is somehow “winning” this conflict with the U.S. and Israel.

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None of it is remotely accurate. In fact, the U.S. and Israeli military have completely decimated Iranian defenses and decapitated at least two layers of its civil and military leadership, adding the killing of one ayatollah and either the killing of a second or putting him into a coma as a bonus.