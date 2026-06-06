There will be no Pratt Summer, folks, so you can make plans to pursue other forms of entertainment:

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Just doing the simple math indicates that, if the percentage margins reported thus far in the post-election ballot fraud operation remain effective over the 251,000 votes still to be counted, Raman easily surpasses Pratt by at least 10,000 fake votes. And here’s the thing: Even if Raman should somehow remain behind, the Dem vote tabulators will just claim to have “found” another 50,000, 100,000 or however many more fake votes they need to get her over the top.