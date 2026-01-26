Having received several emails on this today, I thought I should let readers know I am fully aware of the unfolding controversy over the discovery of the Minneapolis riots and insurrection against ICE being coordinated via a Signal chat. It seems likely that some members of the Walz regime were involved in that coordination effort, including one very high ranking official who I won’t name - yet. I happened to be monitoring X when this story was broken last night by independent journalist Cam Higby and was engaged in conversations about it.

And yes, to answer a question some have asked, I do believe that the revelation of this Signal chat is one of the motivators of Gov. Walz’s sudden interest in at least pretending to work cooperatively with the President today.

But before going into detail on this matter here, I am waiting for more concrete information related to the identities of the Walz officials involved. I’d rather not get sued for naming names who turn out not to actually be involved.

That is all.