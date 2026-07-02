Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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BD's avatar
BD
11h

I’m jealous! Have a great trip!!! 🎲

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
4h

Enjoy, and don’t worry, it’s a dry heat! 🤣🇺🇸

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