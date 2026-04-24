As much as we all like to bitch about gasoline prices these days, most American drivers are still paying less than half what Europeans pay for gasoline at the pump, even with recent price spikes from Middle East tensions. In my NTD News interview with Host Cary Dunst below, I explained exactly why.

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[Pro tip: The conversion factor from liter to gallon is 3.7854. Thus, even the UK’s price shown above of $2.14/liter converts to a whopping $8.10.]

The secret? Lower taxes and far superior national energy security. California is the lone U.S. exception — it’s deliberately chosen the failed German model and become an energy basket case, as I detailed at Forbes yesterday.

Here’s the breakdown: