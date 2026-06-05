By now, readers here are aware that the chief propaganda megaphone of the Democrat party - the ever-reliable New York Times - dropped a big story last night right atop the noggin of Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner, he of the Nazi tattoo, the biblical, years-long stream of anti-social comments and diatribes on Reddit, the years-long membership on a pedo targeting app, and a shit-ton of anger management issues.

Sorry for the s-word drop there, but it is such a wonderful all-purpose word in situations such as this one, in which the lead character is so obviously a glorified piece of human refuse.

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Just as a reminder: This Nazi tattoo would have just a few years ago been more than enough to force Platner or anyone else from any congressional race. This is not just any old Nazi symbol, mind you: The Totenkopf was, among other things, used as “the official insignia of the SS-Totenkopfverbände (Death's Head Units), the branch responsible for guarding Nazi concentration and extermination camps” according to the history books.

Can it be any wonder, then, that we’ve heard so many accusations about Platner being a raging Jew-hater, among his myriad other rage targets?

Platner has spent months denying he even knew the meaning of the symbol which resided on his chest for more than 18 years, but we’ve all known that was an obvious lie. Now, thanks to the Democrat party toadies at the NYTimes, we know he talked about it with his girlfriends for years.