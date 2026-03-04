I have the sad duty of informing readers today of some terrible news: The political career of Jasmine Thee Crockett swirled down the commode of the Texas Democrat senatorial primary Tuesday night. Our heroine, who provided more political entertainment over the last four years and five other members of congress you could possibly name combined, went down to ignominious (I always love using that word) defeat at the soft, smooth, carefully manicured hands of the Pete Buttigieg clone preferred by the Democrat party, James Talarico.

Trust me: Talarico won’t provide nearly as much laugh-out-loud unintentional comedic content as The Pride of South Dallas has lavished upon us since being elected to congress in 2022.

Even in defeat, Jasmine gave us one final gift of parody pleasure, alleging Republicans, who do not control a single aspect of the Democrat primary’s election system in Dallas County, somehow “cheated” in - you guessed it - Dallas County: