Holy crap. At this point I don’t even know what to say about this stuff other than to simply lampoon President Donald Trump’s chronic indecisiveness related to Iran.

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That’s because he did it again last night. For what seems like the 100th time, the President called off what was supposedly going to be a major assault on Iran’s infrastructure - for which he says the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” - because negotiations with a country whose uncivilized government cannot be trusted are ostensibly near bearing fruit.

Or, as President Trump wrote on Truth Social, “the perimeters[sic] of a deal has[sic] been agreed to.”

Can someone, anyone, please for the love of God proofread this guy’s posts before he hits the “send” button?

Here’s the President’s latest BS post in its entirety: