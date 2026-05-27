Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
6h

Well if Cornyn learned anything from the Dems he could engineer a late nite ballot dump that would go all his way; they do that all the time!

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
6h

Interesting. Will Paxton's lead exceed his total in the original primary, plus the Hunt voters?

Why do folks oppose Roy? I hear politicians get interviewed on podcasts and I think, "He talks purty." and then later I find they've voted against everything I want and for everything I oppose. I haven't run into part 2 for Roy, yet, or don't remember.

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