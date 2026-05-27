Paxton Headed to Runaway Landslide Over Cornyn
With a little over 25% of the votes now reporting as of 7:20 CT, Ken Paxton is overperforming in pretty much every county that is coming in so far, holding a big lead of roughly 22% over John Cornyn.
It’s a wipeout.
Mays Middleton has a significant lead over Chip Roy in the AG runoff:
In the lone disappointment for me tonight, gadfly candidate Bo French has a lead over incumbent Jim Wright in the Railroad Commissioner race. French is a know-nothing who will be a real problem on the RRC if he does win.
On the Democrat side, no votes yet reported in the race for Cong. District 35 involving lunatic Maureen Galindo.
That is all.
Well if Cornyn learned anything from the Dems he could engineer a late nite ballot dump that would go all his way; they do that all the time!
Interesting. Will Paxton's lead exceed his total in the original primary, plus the Hunt voters?
Why do folks oppose Roy? I hear politicians get interviewed on podcasts and I think, "He talks purty." and then later I find they've voted against everything I want and for everything I oppose. I haven't run into part 2 for Roy, yet, or don't remember.