Just some quick updates on polling in key races.

First, there’s this new poll out of Texas:

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Boom. This race is going to be a blowout for a couple of reasons:

President Trump’s endorsement of Ken Paxton; and The fact that there is no well of real support for Cornyn among Texas voters.

Why is there no well of real support? As I told Greg Budell in Tale of the Idiocracy yesterday, Paxton is currently running the most effective TV ad I’ve seen so far in this election cycle.