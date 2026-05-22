Poll Stuff: Don't Worry, Be Happy
Just some quick updates on polling in key races.
First, there’s this new poll out of Texas:
Boom. This race is going to be a blowout for a couple of reasons:
President Trump’s endorsement of Ken Paxton; and
The fact that there is no well of real support for Cornyn among Texas voters.
Why is there no well of real support? As I told Greg Budell in Tale of the Idiocracy yesterday, Paxton is currently running the most effective TV ad I’ve seen so far in this election cycle.