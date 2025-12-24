Perhaps the most compelling aspect of the current kerfuffle at CBS News is that it was generated by the desire of the fake journalists and corrupt editors who infest the 60 Minutes program to stand up and propagandize for…wait for it…members of the terrorist Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. Given that, we should view the entire episode as a wonderfully illustrative metaphor for the crackup of the Democrat party as a whole which has spent the entirety of 2025 standing strong for the most vicious predators Joe Biden allowed into our country.

Share

Though they’ve been identified only as “Venezuelan migrants” or some similar example of liberal soft speak in the media, most all of the 240 or so Venezuelan illegals who have been deported to El Salvador this year are in fact terrorist gang members. Tren de Aragua isn’t just any gang: It’s widely regarded as the most vicious and brutal gang in the Western hemisphere.

These are the people the propagandists at 60 Minutes want you to feel sorry for, and they concocted a 13-minute report for last Sunday’s airing filled with sob stories about how they were mistreated in El Salvador’s supermax prison called CECOT. The story was “accidentally” allowed to air in Canada but lead CBS News editor Bari Weiss stepped in and suspended it in the U.S. due to its absurdly slanted nature.