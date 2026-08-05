I suppose the best news out of yesterday’s primary elections in several states is that old Democrat squad hack Cori Bush got her sorry butt kicked again. That just cannot happen often enough, can it?

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Bush was one of the very worst examples of shameless race hucksters during her time representing Missouri’s first congressional district from 2021-25. Think of her as a clone of Jasmine Thee Crockett, only less coherent and more belligerent and you pretty well have her nailed.

Bush lost her bid for re-election to a third term in 2024, when she was knocked out in a blowout by fellow Dem Wesley Bell. It seems that even the mostly Black voters of MO District 1 had grown sick and tired of her antics while she was getting nothing meaningful done in Washington, DC.