Just a day after touring and speaking at a Ukrainian bomb factory that was struck shortly thereafter by Russian missiles, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly experienced heart discomfort and died suddenly at his home on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Many propaganda outlets - including NBC News, CBS News, and the Washington Post - are reporting that emergency personnel responded to a call from Graham’s home involving a man suffering from cardiac arrest, certainly nothing unusual for a 71-year-old man.

Graham, a war hawk who spent much of his senate career toadying for John McCain, seemingly never met a war he didn’t like. He became an on-again off-again ally of Donald Trump during Trump’s two presidencies in recent years. His death, combined with the mysterious circumstances of his fellow warmonger Mitch McConnell, leave the GOP holding a precarious 51-47 quasi-majority now in the Senate.