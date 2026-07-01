Supreme Court justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the Court’s Marxist faction again on Tuesday in what can only be described as an overt decision in favor of the Chinese Communist Party in the birthright citizenship case. The decision - expanding the original intent of the 14th amendment to mean that anyone born on U.S. soil under any circumstances automatically becomes a citizen of this country - sets the stage for a new, larger wave of childbirth tourism to slam our country’s shores.

Share

President Trump put it perfectly in a Truth Social post after the decision had been published:

Unfortunately, the President chose not to single out Roberts and Barrett by name in that post, a clear oversight of judgment. After all, if you don’t name the dismantlers of U.S. sovereignty it is terribly hard to save it. Then again, Barrett ranks as Trump’s greatest mistake, yet another unforced error on his record, so it’s easy to understand why he’s reluctant to call attention to her David Souter-like efforts to subvert national security and sovereignty.

Late Tuesday afternoon I saw a number of Republican analysts talking about ways Congress can fix this problem, while others hilariously discussed amending the Constitution to reverse the enormous impacts of this horrendous decision.