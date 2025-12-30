The corrupt propaganda media’s blockade on reporting the mushrooming Minnesota fraud scandal continues to slowly crack away today, thanks solely to the viral 42-minute video posted on X by 23-year-old citizen journalist Nick Shirley.

Shirley’s video has now been viewed by 125 million people, which is more views than the three major network evening newscasts receive combined in two weeks. It’s more views than the most-viewed stories at the New York Times or Washington Post receive in a month.