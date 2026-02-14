While Gavin Newsom, AOC and a parade of other pissants of the seditious Democrat party slam and demean America at the annual Munich Security Conference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a 21-minute speech that left the European crowd standing and applauding on Saturday.

Emphasizing that America and the Trump administration want to maintain strong alliances and trading relations with Europe, Rubio pointedly told the attendees that that can only happen if Europeans abandon their mass migration mania and move to protect and preserve the continent’s native cultures.

A clip of the full 20-minute speech is included below, but I wanted to also post this shorter, 3:57 clip with a transcript in which Rubio gets to the heart of the issue which could splinter the US/European alliance which has endured since the end of World War II.