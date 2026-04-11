Say hello to the next Governor of California:

That’s Tom Steyer, the guy who built a multi-billion-dollar fortune investing in coal before turning himself into a hyper-nutty climate alarmist in his pursuit of the Democrat party’s presidential nomination in 2020. Steyer has to this point struggled to gain traction in the crowded Democrat field in California’s June 2 jungle primary, lagging first behind Katie Porter and, more recently, Eric Swalwell in the race to finish among the top 2 vote-getters along with Republican Steve Hilton.

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That’s all about to change now, though, because Swalwell’s serial womanizing and other scandalous behavior is about to catch up with him, as evidenced by the posts published on X last night by House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and longtime Swalwell running buddy Adam Pencil Neck Schiff.

Take a look: