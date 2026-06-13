Just a reminder that back in May, 2025 - amid the Marxist assault on Elon Musk and his Tesla infrastructure - the Democrat party operatives at The Atlantic declared Musk to be a failure:

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It seems relevant now to highlight the fact that, on Friday, Mr. Musk became the world’s first trillionaire with the incredibly successful launch of his SpaceX IPO.

Oddly, The Atlantic is silent on the matter of Musk’s “failure” this morning.

Go figure.

Spencer Pratt is back making news despite his fraudulent elimination from the LA mayoral race. In the video below, Pratt informs his followers that he isn’t going to go away quietly, and plans to gradually release all the explosive opposition research about Marxists Karen Bass and Nithya Raman in the coming months. He claims some of what he has is so damaging it could force either or both of the Marxists out of the race.