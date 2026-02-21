As always seems to be the case, the initial media reaction to the Supreme Court’s baffling, confused ruling limiting President Donald Trump’s IEEPA tariff authority got the story all wrong, due mainly to the media’s dedication to simply parroting Democrat talking points.

Share

I’ll let Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent correct the record:

Transcript:

I would also like to take a moment to address today’s Supreme Court ruling, and I would note that I did not change a single word in my speech post the ruling.

President Trump will always put our national security and Americans first. And as I have said before, the president has multiple tools in his toolbox.

Let’s be clear about what today’s ruling was and what it wasn’t. Despite the misplaced clothing from Democrats, ill-informed media outlets and the very people who gutted our industrial base, the court did not rule against President Trump’s tariffs. Six justices simply ruled that IEPA authorities cannot be used to raise even $1 of revenue.

This administration will invoke alternative legal authorities to replace the IEPA tariffs. We will be leveraging Section 232 and Section 301 tariff authorities that have been validated through thousands of legal challenges. Treasury’s estimates show that the use of Section 122 authority combined with potentially enhanced Section 232 in Section 302 tariffs will result in virtually unchanged tariff revenue in 2026.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Thank you.