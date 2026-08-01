One of the main reasons why the Democrat party is fast sliding into a full-blown communist party stems from the fact that the corrupt legacy media refuses to report on what its so-called “Democratic Socialist” wing really says and stands for. The fact is, that DSA wing is just a bunch of filthy, lying communists.

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We all know that, but most of what we still call “liberals” out there in the country do not, mainly because they love to remain studiously and intentionally ignorant about such things in order to pretend they aren’t the same kind of monsters as the people they vote to put in office happen to be. In order to do that, they must get what little “news” they consume from reliable propagandists like Jake Tapper at propaganda platforms like CNN, MSNOW, CBS, ABC and NBC.

No other media need apply for their inattention. Don’t even try to argue this point with me - you all know I’m right.