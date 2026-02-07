Let’s start today’s festivities with a bit of great news: That time the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke 50,000 for the first time and nobody other than Fox News and CNBC reported it.

I’ll let White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hasset tell you what it all means:

Transcript:

Well, first of all, I gotta say that the market was very nervous earlier in the week because the market didn’t understand something that Art Laffer and Larry Kudlow have been teaching us forever, which is when there’s a productivity boom, like we’re seeing because of artificial intelligence, that everybody’s better off. That’s where prosperity comes from.

If you go back to the dawn of the pre-industrial age, right, it was the introduction of new inventions and so on that built our wealth over time. And right now we’re in the midst of a productivity boom unlike anything we’ve ever seen and it’s being fed by great policies.

We’ve got a big, beautiful bill that’s making it so that the people get to expense when they build these AI centers. And when all the capital spending comes in, it’s up six and a half percent since the big, beautiful bill, then that makes everybody’s wage go up.

And one of the things I can remember a few months ago, every time I came on TV, people said, oh, but the people aren’t feeling it. And I’ve said, and you taught me to say this, people will feel it when they see it in their wallets. And guess what happens in January? That’s when people often get their annual salary adjustment and all of a sudden the consumer, even the Democrats of the Michigan survey are celebrating because they’re seeing it in their own wallets and so the people are seeing it in their paychecks, we’re seeing in the surveys cause now they see, oh gosh, look at all the extra money you got in my paycheck and we’re see it an equity markets.

And so it really is a kind of golden age. Final thought. We’re now seeing GDP down, GDP now down a little bit from the five to four and a half-y, but if we get that, then that means we have a three percent year, and the IMF forecast that we’d have a one and a 1.5 percent year. And so we’ve doubled the expectation of, you know, the IMF, the big forecaster, and we did that even though Joe Biden had one quarter. And so this is what Trump’s economy looks like.