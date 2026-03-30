Some scenes from Saturday’s “No Kings” protests held across the United States.

First, here’s who funded those insane rallies:

Say, does anyone else find it somewhat ironic that a 501c3 called "Families over Billionaires" is entirely funded by...wait for it...billionaires, and not families?

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Make this make sense:

Leftists in London staged a big protest march in support of the U.S. left's "No Kings" rallies:

But here's the obvious thing: England has a king. The U.S. does not have a king.



Make it make sense. Help a brother out.

I love this meme:

It isn’t wrong, is it?