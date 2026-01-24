It’s never been any secret that ex-CNN hack Chris Cuomo thinks he’s a tough guy. He’s made a habit over the years of showing off his guns by posting photos of himself in wife-beater shirts, working out at gyms, and accosting random New Yorkers on the streets.

He’s a real tough dude, or so he thinks. Frankly, I’ve always thought CC has a massive case of ‘roid rage, but that’s just speculation. It could just be that he’s a classic bully: Not very bright and a small you-know-what.

Anyway, Cuomo, who is a show host one of the minor cable outlets, I forget which one, decided to put his oddness on display again Friday by posting the “tough guy” clip below going after CNN contributor Scott Jennings.

Take a look and try to count the number of times CC utters the phrase “tough guy” in just a minute and 47 seconds. It isn’t easy to do: