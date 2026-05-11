Arizona Senator Mark Kelly just can’t help himself, apparently. The star of the infamous and openly seditious video last fall urging military members to disobey orders issued by the Commander-in-Chief got himself back in the news on Sunday, when he revealed the contents of a classified briefing to Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation.

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There’s no room for Kelly to deny he revealed specific details from the briefing - Brennan herself even tweeted about them here:

So, either Kelly revealed classified information on national TV, or he lied about the contents of a classified briefing in an intentional effort to damage the U.S. war effort with Iran. These are the only two options available here.