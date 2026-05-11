Senator Sedition Back in the Spotlight Again
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly just can’t help himself, apparently. The star of the infamous and openly seditious video last fall urging military members to disobey orders issued by the Commander-in-Chief got himself back in the news on Sunday, when he revealed the contents of a classified briefing to Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation.
There’s no room for Kelly to deny he revealed specific details from the briefing - Brennan herself even tweeted about them here:
So, either Kelly revealed classified information on national TV, or he lied about the contents of a classified briefing in an intentional effort to damage the U.S. war effort with Iran. These are the only two options available here.