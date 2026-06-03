Ok, first things first: Bari Weiss and the rest of the current management at CBS News finally seems to have had enough of the woke BS happening in their newsroom.

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The proof? They unceremoniously fired pompous asshat 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley last night:

It’s all so glorious.

Even better: They didn’t just buy out his contract, reassign him to some tedious desk job, or let him linger until his contract expired and continue to badmouth management and cause mischief in the ranks like they did with Stephen Colbert. Instead, they fired his sorry ass for cause.

Oh, be still, my beating heart!