Everything woke turns to shit: “ESPN accused of desecrating the Masters” reads the headline in the Daily Mirror this morning, as the formerly great sports cable channel continues to slide off the woke cliff by bringing an array of dumbass social media influencers in to participate in its coverage of the year’s grand golf tradition in Augusta, Georgia.

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That’s right: It’s Laura Rutledge interviewing something called “the Miz,” a nitwit I’ve never heard of and who is a stranger to everyone associated in any way with the game of golf.

What did this “the Miz” have to say about this year’s tournament? Don’t know, don’t care - he shouldn’t be there.