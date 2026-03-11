Media and TDS sufferers on January 7: “None of the majors are going to want to invest any more money in Venezuela! It’s too dangerous! It’s too uncertain! Exxon says it’s ‘uninvestable!!!!’”

Tuesday, March 11:

Oh.

Yes, ExxonMobil has remained on the sidelines related to Venezuela for its own business reasons we should all respect, but many other Big Oil companies and some smaller ones are busily getting involved in trying to secure a place in the nascent boom happening there.

I point this out just to caution everyone not to fall for all the doom the media and TDS sufferers are putting out right now related to Iran.

Is everything going just swell?