It’s official now: The Democrat election fraud machine has produced the exact outcome the party planned all along. The general election runoff in November will feature a similarly rigged contest in LA between incumbent Marxist mayor Karen Bass and her planned successor and fellow Marxist radical Nithya Raman. Mark this down: Bass will “win” by about a 55-45 margin in November, big enough for a mandate, but close enough to ensure Raman’s viability to succeed her fellow Marxist thug come 2030.

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Responding to rising pressure from the Trump Justice Department and social media influencers, the Dems sped up their absurdist theater exercise in Los Angeles, producing daily “drops” of easily-to-fake mail-in ballots from Thursday through Saturday to get Raman into second place ahead of Republican Spencer Pratt:

Remember: This unlikely outcome arrived just five days after Raman, believing her situation on Election Night being too far behind Pratt to recover, made a tearful concession speech to her followers: