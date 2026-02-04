I don’t watch the Grammys or any of the other awards shows these days. It could be because I’m just an old boomer, or it could be because I’ve always thought the Romans had it right when they treated entertainers with the same level of respect and social status with which they treated prostitutes, since that’s basically what most of them are, as so many proved on the Red Carpet entering the venue on Sunday afternoon.

The Grammys honor those who excel in the world of music, and, as a former musician myself, I love music of all kinds. Well, of most kinds, if I’m being honest. But here’s the thing about these people: Like actors, they’re good at one thing and one thing only. They can play an instrument, they can write songs, or they can sing. A handful are good at some combination of those things, but not many.

The problem so many of them end up having is that, once they become famous and fabulously wealthy, they start to think they’re really smart, which most of them definitely are not. Not at all. The vast majority of them are painfully un-smart, in fact. See Bruce Springsteen as a prime example if you want to look at a fellow old boomer, or this Bad Bunny dude who appears to be a bit of a functional moron.