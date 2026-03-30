Since the first week of this Iran Conflict, Stu Turley and I have been writing and talking about the strategic importance of Iranian-owned Kharg Island and the probability it would become a key U.S. target for control if there is to be a successful conclusion to this war. Iran ships about 90% of its exports from Kharg, making it a prime target for cutting off the government’s main source of income.

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President Trump himself has dropped hints in that direction over the last couple of weeks. On Sunday, the President raised his Kharg rhetoric in an interview with the Financial Times:

Excerpt: