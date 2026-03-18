Joe Kent dramatically submitted his resignation yesterday from his lofty perch as [checks notes] Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, saying he just can’t support what President Trump and his team are doing in Iran anymore.

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Before we get further into this, let me stipulate that Joe Kent is a former war fighter who served his country bravely and admirably and won medals for that service. These are acts of valor for which every American should be eternally grateful.

Thank you for your service, Mr. Kent.

That stipulated, the same could be said about John McCain, who was wrong about pretty much everything during his sordid political career, which all told became one of the most damaging to the Republic in history, ranking just a little behind that of Old Joe the Sock Puppet Biden.