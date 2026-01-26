Nobody made an announcement that the United States was starting a Civil War on X date in 1861. The war came about gradually, building up over time amid unreconcilable differences between the northern and southern states over slavery and a variety of other tax, economic, and social issues of the time.

The inertia towards open conflict gained steady momentum over a period of weeks and months, sped forward by a series of formal and informal communications and miscommunications between two sides dedicated to talking past one another rather than talking with their opposition.

This process of slouching into a national conflagration is wonderfully detailed in the 2025 book by Erik Larson - the finest historical writer of our time - titled “The Demon of Unrest.” I urge you all to read this book and draw your own parallels between the lead up to Fort Sumter chronicled by Larson and what we see taking place in America today.