One of the hardest parts of figuring out what’s really going on in this conflict with Iran is finding a way to cut through all the layers of propaganda hitting us from all sides. I find most of my real news on X and it’s been a real eye opener over the last two weeks of which accounts can be trusted and which can’t.

The biggest part of the problem, of course, is that the feverish pursuit of clicks now completely trumps any need or desire for fact checking, not only among posters and influencers in social media, but also among podcasters and traditional legacy media outlets.

It isn’t related to the conflict, but one of the trusted X posters, Steve Guest, captured the motives of the leftwing media outlets perfectly here:

These biased outlets intentionally lie to the public both overtly and by leaving out key information about the nature of the “bomber,” - he’s an Islamic terrorist who did not attack Mayor Mamdani, but other protesters opposed to his policies - and obscuring what really took place. We saw the same dynamic at play last week related to the mass shooter on 6th Street in Austin, who killed 3 and wounded another 11 late-night partiers while also shouting “Allah akbar!” as he pulled the trigger.