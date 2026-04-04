Is this the real reason why Pam Bondi just got canned?

It turns out Bondi is buddies with Eric Swalwell, who happens to be best buddies with Adam Schiff. This has been a known thing at the White House for months now. Several media outlets have reported since Thursday that Bondi tipped Swalwell off about a plan inside the FBI to release a huge number of documents detailing his 2-year affair with China spy Fang Fang Bang Bang or whatever her name actually is.

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FBI Director Kash Patel had planned to release the documents in advance of California’s June 4 jungle primary for the governor’s office, in which Swalwell has been the top polling Democrat, running 3rd behind two Republicans. Bondi apparently had a problem with that.