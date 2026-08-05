I just wanted to treat readers to some amusing quick hits found on X over the past 24 hours.

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Let’s start with this absolute gem from the parody geniuses at the Babylon Bee:

Remember: Great parody is only funny because at first you think it might just be real.

Next up is this literally insane Orwellian headline from the propaganda ministers at the UK Guardian:

That’s right, friends: The leftist government-assisted migrant invasion of Spain is bound to happen again because...wait for it..."the right" has noticed it and commented on it.