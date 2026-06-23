There are just so many absurdities happening on the passing political scene right now that I lack the time to fully focus on them. So here are quick takes on some of them.

Share

First, the four families of the American Apocalypse gathered recently for the opening of the visual atrocity that is the Obama Presidential Library:

From left to right, they are: Famine, War, Conquest, and most appropriately, Death.

Or, as we know the Presidents here at the Campaign Update: The Sock Puppet and Fake Dr. Jill; Barry and Big Mike; the guy I’m embarrassed to have supported and his wife; and Slick and Killary. 8 peas in an incredibly rotten pod.