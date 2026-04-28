Just some thoughts I’m having this morning in no particular order:

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Does it strike anyone else as passing strange - no, as extremely odd - no, as damned scandalous that we knew more about this Allen Cole guy within a few hours of his attempted assassination than we do today, 21 months after the fact, about Thomas Crooks?

Why have the FBI/DOJ/Secret Service/Intel community/Propaganda Media engaged in such a massive, blatant coverup of that event across two presidencies of both political parties? And please don’t even try to argue with that this hasn’t been the case, since it so obviously has been the case.

Who is Thomas Crooks? We don’t really know much more about the answer to that question than we did on July 13, 2024. Making the mystery even more compelling, President Donald Trump - the assassin’s target that day - doesn’t appear to much care about that.

Weird.

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