The corrupt legacy media, in its unending role as loyal toadies for the Democrat party, loves pretending political violence in America is some balanced, “both sides do it” phenomenon.

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Spare me that bullshit, ok? Just stop it.

The Wall Street Journal just dropped data that blows that narrative to hell: 2025 was the Year of the Molotov Cocktail, with antigovernment violence hitting a 30-year high, and the extreme left is responsible for more attacks and plots than the extreme right. The reality is so inescapable that it shows up even in the incredibly biased model used by the globalist Center for Strategic and International Studies: