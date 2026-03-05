Let’s kick off today’s Status Report with this clip of British PM Keir Starmer getting the riot act read to him by the representative to the UK of Hamas:

Remember the guy in The Godfather who was hearing an offer from Don Corleone that he couldn’t refuse? Starmer has that exact same look in his eyes there.

Now you know why Sir Keir has become such an unreliable “ally” to the United States.

President Donald Trump made his displeasure with Starmer and the UK known on Tuesday during a meeting in the Oval Office with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz:

“And I’m not — by the way, I’m not happy with the UK either. That island that you read about — the lease — okay, he made it for whatever reason. He made a lease of the island. Somebody came and took it away from him. And it’s taken three, four days for us to work out where we can land.

It would have been much more convenient landing there, as opposed to flying many extra hours. So, we are very surprised. This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with.”

If you think it is insignificant that the President chose this specific moment to air those complaints about both the UK and Spain, you might want to reconsider. Think about it: When else have you in your lifetime ever heard an American president make it clear that he is happier with Germany than with the UK or Spain in terms of being a reliable US ally?

I’d be willing to bet that literally nothing remotely like that moment has taken place since the advent of World War I in 1914.