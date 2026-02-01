Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
3h

Absolutely amazing ...if true. But how can we be sure? I have no reason to doubt this guy, but like everyone else I have been fooled in the past. I will read his book and do a bit of digging before I buy into this fully. Thanks for passing it along.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture