Stolen Elections: Tom Nelson Talks With Ralph Pezzullo
[Note: If you want to understand how elections are stolen in the modern era, Ralph Pezzullo literally wrote the book on it. Tom Nelson, co-founder of Gorilla Science (@GorillaScience on X) talked with Pezzullo about his book “Stolen Elections” last week on his podcast. It’s a riveting hour-long discussion that will leave you with a better grasp on how it all works - a great investment of time.
We don’t live in the world you see portrayed on the evening news casts or cable news channels. It’s a different, rapidly changing world in which few “democracies” of the West truly function in that way anymore.]
Author Ralph Pezzullo discusses his book ‘Stolen Elections’ based on a five-year investigation by government whistleblowers into the manipulation of elections via compromised software developed in Venezuela. The book details how this software, allegedly used to rig elections in 72 countries, was partly responsible for suspected fraud in U.S. elections since 2008. With insights from whistleblowers, computer experts, and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk, Pezzullo emphasizes the need to revert to paper ballots and ID-based voting to restore electoral integrity.
Stolen Elections book trailer:
Absolutely amazing ...if true. But how can we be sure? I have no reason to doubt this guy, but like everyone else I have been fooled in the past. I will read his book and do a bit of digging before I buy into this fully. Thanks for passing it along.