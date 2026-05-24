Competent Secret Service action at last! A gunman opens fire towards the White House on Saturday from a block away, and a SS agent actually managed to shoot the sonofabitch dead.

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Nasir Best, a 21-year-old Maryland man (there’s another one) who was well known to the SS for loitering around entrances to the White House grounds, opened fire at a SS station on the White House perimeter at 6:10 ET. He was killed in a fusillade of SS bullets from multiple agents for his troubles.

Amazingly, at least a couple of the 30 or so shots witnesses reported hearing somehow managed to actually find their target, proving that the Secret Service can actually do its job when it - and not President Trump - comes under fire. Self-defense is a hell of a motivator.