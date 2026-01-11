When assessing the rightness or wrongness of the US takedown of Nicolas Maduro and his thugs, it is important to keep this at top of mind:

“Venezuela did terrible things to the United States. They sent hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people into our open border. They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent the drug dealers, they sent they’re mentally insane and incompetent people into our country more than any other country. Others did, too. The Congo did. Others did too. And we just let them come right in because we were run by a stupid president. But you don’t have a stupid President anymore.”

Put another way: The Maduro government executed an invasion of the United States of America consisting largely of its country’s worst criminals and otherwise derelict people, including thousands of members of the deadly Tren de Aragua gang. Reliable reports are that upwards of 90% of those Venezuelan invaders were military aged males, many of whom were intent on killing Americans and otherwise continuing their criminal activities in this country.

Thousands of Americans have died as a result of that invasion and that doesn’t include the tens of thousands of Americans who have died of overdoses from drugs imported into this country by Venezuelan narco-terrorist gangs.