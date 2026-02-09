Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Trahan's avatar
D Trahan
8h

What matters here is not whether one enjoyed the halftime show aesthetically, but who had the authority to shape it and what that authority represents. This is hidden from the average NFL fan.

Since 2019, the NFL has formally delegated creative control of Super Bowl halftime entertainment to Roc Nation (a Jay-Z media company). That long-term arrangement was publicly announced and reaffirmed by the league itself. Artist selection and creative direction are no longer handled internally by the NFL in the way they once were, but instead curated by a private media company whose founder has a long, public history of political advocacy on the progressive left. That structural shift is factual, not speculative.

Jay-Z’s political posture is also not ambiguous. He has repeatedly and openly opposed President Trump, supported Democratic candidates, and criticized Trump-era immigration, policing, and cultural rhetoric. When a league as culturally influential as the NFL outsources its most visible annual entertainment moment to a company led by someone with clear political commitments, it is reasonable to expect that those commitments may shape taste, symbolism, and messaging, even if indirectly. That does not require a hidden conspiracy or an explicit policy memo. Influence in media rarely works that way; it operates through selection, framing, and norms.

Viewed through that lens, the halftime show reads less like a neutral celebration of culture and more like a deliberate signal about whose culture is being elevated and whose concerns are being dismissed. Some see that as progress; others see it as ideological signaling inserted into an event that once aimed for broad, apolitical appeal. The key point is transparency. The NFL has chosen to align its most prominent cultural platform with a specific creative gatekeeper, a liberal anti-conservative, anti-American gatekeeper.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
10h

But, David, you missed 1) the worst pregame show, 2) the most mind bogglingly awful officiating, 3) the worst Super Bowl ever, 4) the most annoying, woke, crappy half time show (in all fairness we watched about one minute of it - in Spanish- then went back to Kid Rock and TPUSA on YouTube), 5) the stupidest rule change ever (to kickoffs) and 6) one of the lamest set of Super Bowl commercials ever (mind you that I don’t watch the NFL all season and haven’t since Kapernick).

But hey, we had crudite, dips, sliders, wings, lamb choke, ribs, chili cheese dogs, and plenty of bourbon, gin, tequila and wine with a group of fun friends, so it was, despite the NFLs persistent efforts to ruin America, a great day.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture