I’m told there was a football game last night. I didn’t see a minute of it, so I won’t be able to do a review, but if the emails I received from readers and buddies overnight are any indication, it was quite the spectacle.

Share

I am able to report, however, that Granddaughter #2 and her team of indominable 13-year-old teammates won the 14 year-old division in their volleyball tourney over the weekend, causing my heart to swell with pride. I also got to spend quality time with Granddaughter #1 shuttling her to and from the tournament both days, getting a fresh reminder of what a wonderful young woman she’s already turning into at age 15. Her team was off this weekend, but she’s also a pure badass on the volleyball court. And the day was topped off with dinner with my son and his wonderful family, including hugs from Granddaughter #3, who turns 3 later this month.

How lucky can one man be?

I can also report that my wifey and I are now just 2 episodes away from completing our rewatch of the great TNT series The Closer after having plowed through three more episodes last night while half the country was watching the Super Bowl.

Make no mistake, this was a big deal for me last night, a real paradigm shift after having watched every play of every one of the 59 previous Super Bowls which have been played. So, my streak is broken and I gotta say that I feel pretty liberated right now.

If you’re thinking that the choice for halftime entertainment was the main reason that motivated my decision not to watch this year’s game, I can assure you that’s not the case. I’m pretty much done with the NFL in general for a variety of reasons, including:

The Jones family’s systematic destruction of the only team I really care about, leaving the once proud Cowboys having gone 30 years now since they even made it to an NFC championship game, much less even sniffing a Super Bowl spot.

The general atmosphere of wokeness which has surrounded everything the league has done for the last decade now.

The mindnumbing incompetence of NFL officiating.

The fact that I believe that many, if not most NFL games are rigged now, not so much in terms of picking winners and losers but having officials determine which team covers the point spreads.

I mean, if I want to watch a fake sport, there’s always the WWF.

Back to The Closer, the wifey and I have been amazed at how absolutely great that show is when compared with the sludge being turned out on commercial TV nowadays. Real character development, authentic dialogue, plots that actually make sense for the most part, and incredibly fine acting by Kyra Sedgwick and the rest of the cast. There isn’t a show on commercial TV today that could hold The Closer’s jockstrap, if she had one.

The best part is that we now have 6 full seasons of the show’s successor, Major Crimes, to plow through next. It gives us something to look forward to in between volleyball tournaments.

Anyway, I hope everyone enjoyed the Super Bowl between the [checks notes] Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. I have no doubt one of the teams won, but I really don’t care which.

Back later today with more stuff.

That is all.