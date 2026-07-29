Don’t look now, but the DNC is flat, dead broke. And I do mean broke - not just having money troubles, but dead on its financial ass, as CNN admitted on Tuesday.

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Meanwhile, as you can see in that photo, the RNC is absolutely flush, with $129 million cash on hand.

Ken Martin, the DNC chairman who defeated woke teen heartthrob David Hogg to lead the failing organization last year, took over an already struggling institution and has quite literally run it into the ground. Martin’s performance on the job makes that woke chick who just got fired by Cracker Barrel look positively competent by comparison.