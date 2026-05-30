Sorry, guys: It turns out that James Talarico is off the market. You know, like Cory Booker is off the market. That kind of “off the market.”

It turns out that the Democrat senatorial nominee has a girlfriend, or what he prefers to call “a friend with a uterus” to avoid offending the transgender agenda crowd.

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The New York Post identified Mr. Talarico’s claimed girlfriend on Friday, whose identity he has been suuuuuuper careful not to reveal. The young lady in question is a former staffer of - you guessed it - the office of state rep. James Talarico.

X user Tim Young summed this tall tale up perfectly: