We’ve noted several times here the big problem the Commie With the Nazi Tattoo, Graham Platner, represents for the Democrat party as we move past the primaries and into the general mid-term elections this summer. Platner, who has admitted his communist leanings and spent 18 years with a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo proudly emblazoned on this chest, is an obviously unstable individual who is without any question unfit to hold any elective office, much less that of a U.S. senator from Maine.

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I wrote on Thursday about the fact that a trickle of notable Democrat party figures had begun to jump off the party’s goose-stepping bandwagon supporting Platner, finding the rationalizations of all his bizarre behaviors a bridge too far to parrot with their braindead comrades. But when I call it a trickle, that means just a handful of such Dems could be identified as coming to their senses as of Thursday.

I suspect that is all about to change now, in the wake of stories in reliable Democrat toady media outlets like the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times detailing the latest revelations about just what a scumbag Graham Platner truly is. Not that Democrats have a problem with running scumbags, mind you - that’s been pretty much a defining core competency for their presidential nominees over the last half century - but Mr. Platner’s level of scumbaggery promises now to put off too many Maine voters in a race against 5-term incumbent Susan Collins which is destined to be a nail-biter.