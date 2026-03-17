In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 15-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Oil prices ease as Iran starts letting some tankers through Hormuz;

But it’s only about 1.5 million barrels per day, a fraction of the 20 million prior to Feb. 28.

What does that mean for gas prices?

CENTCOM says 90+ military targets destroyed on Kharg Island.

Trump’s effort to recruit allies to help reopen Hormuz fail - mainly because the European countries no longer possess viable Navies.

Even so, Trump threatens “very bad future” for NATO if the boycott continues.

Tucker Carlson claims CIA is investigating him for communications with Iran’s government pre-Feb. 28.

Is he lying? Possibly. Do I care? Not really.

Rioters destroy communist party HQ in Havana - is Cuba about to fall?

Little Greta Thunberg and her terrible haircut is big mad about Trump’s attempt to depose the commies in Cuba:

Seriously, whomever cuts her hair should be in prison.

Trump briefed that new, probably dead, Ayatollah is a homosexual. Trump’s response: To laugh out loud every time the subject is raised.

It is pretty hilarious if you think about it.

Another billionaire flees Commiefornia: This time it’s UBER founder Travis Kalanick.

He moved to Texas - another liberal moron we will have to re-educate before we let him vote.

USA Team in Baseball world championship finals. Yay!

Real baseball starts in 9 days - Yankees vs. Giants next Wednesday night. Woo-hoo!

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.