In this week’s episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Share

As a reminder, the show is now livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 16-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

The continuing farce in Minnesota over ICE justified shooting.

Will Tim Walz resign? I think so.

DOJ investigation of Jerome Powell - what is that about? Does it have any legs? Did Trump even know?

Will the US intervene in Iran? If so, how?

Will anything happening in Iran cause oil prices to spike?

US meeting on Wednesday with Danish, Greenland officials to talk takeover terms.

Is mining in Greenland really harder than mining on the moon, as critics contend?

Will Trump’s oil revival of Venzuela work? Will Big Oil companies cooperate?

What does Exxon CEO mean when he says Venezuela is “uninvestable” under current conditions? Can those conditions change? Will Venzuela cooperate?

How long can Cuba’s government hold power without Venezuelan oil supplies?

And more!

Enjoy the show.