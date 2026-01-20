In this week’s episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Topics Covered Include:

- The Greenland controversy raises the key question: Why is America still in NATO?

- Trump simply wants to do a business deal - Euro leaders act like he's declared war.

- Does Denmark even have a legitimate claim to Greenland? Answer: NO.

- US is 70% of total NATO spending. America IS NATO.

- Update on Venezuela - is progress being made on the oil situation?

- How long can we expect it to take?

- Will Exxon get in? What other companies stand to benefit?

- Trump headed to the WEF meeting in Davos, will speak on Wednesday.

- What will he say?

- Will Pam Bondi make arrests related to last night's raid by activists on a Christian Church in Minneapolis?

- Where is local law enforcement?

- Will Bondi go after Don Lemon, who helped instigate the invasion?

- Isn't this a hate crime?

- CNN legal analyst says Trump has broad authority to invoke the insurrection act: https://thelibertydaily.com/cnn-legal-analyst-says-trump-has-broad-authority/

- Should he do it?

- Bessent says it is "highly unlikely" the supreme court will cancel Trump's tariff authority. Is he right?

- Who wins tonight's national championship game between Indiana and Miami?

