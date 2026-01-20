Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
1d

Wow. You have all the important stuff in the world there in a nutshell, David! Once we move to UK in the next few months, for family reasons (yes, I’m aware of UK’s problems), I intend to subscribe from my new eddress.

Reply
Share
Richard Nielsen's avatar
Richard Nielsen
1d

Excellent show

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture