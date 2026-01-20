Tales of the Idiocracy - 1.19.2026:
In this week’s episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.
Topics Covered Include:
- The Greenland controversy raises the key question: Why is America still in NATO?
- Trump simply wants to do a business deal - Euro leaders act like he's declared war.
- Does Denmark even have a legitimate claim to Greenland? Answer: NO.
- US is 70% of total NATO spending. America IS NATO.
- Update on Venezuela - is progress being made on the oil situation?
- How long can we expect it to take?
- Will Exxon get in? What other companies stand to benefit?
- Trump headed to the WEF meeting in Davos, will speak on Wednesday.
- What will he say?
- Will Pam Bondi make arrests related to last night's raid by activists on a Christian Church in Minneapolis?
- Where is local law enforcement?
- Will Bondi go after Don Lemon, who helped instigate the invasion?
- Isn't this a hate crime?
- CNN legal analyst says Trump has broad authority to invoke the insurrection act: https://thelibertydaily.com/cnn-legal-analyst-says-trump-has-broad-authority/
- Should he do it?
- Bessent says it is "highly unlikely" the supreme court will cancel Trump's tariff authority. Is he right?
- Who wins tonight's national championship game between Indiana and Miami?
And more!
Enjoy the show.
That is all.
Wow. You have all the important stuff in the world there in a nutshell, David! Once we move to UK in the next few months, for family reasons (yes, I’m aware of UK’s problems), I intend to subscribe from my new eddress.
Excellent show